Star Wars Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Andor's Three-Episode Premiere

"Star Wars" fans have a new obsession.

After months of anticipation, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have finally premiered "Andor." A prequel series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the show follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) early days as a spy, giving audiences insight into the seedy happenings of the Rebellion. Set some five years before "Rogue One," the series dives deeper into the galaxy's grime and scum, providing a different look at the "Star Wars" universe that isn't so Skywalker-dependent.

Vanessa Armstrong of Slashfilm particularly praised the series for forging its own route, saying that "'Andor' is distinctly different from what we've already seen in 'Star Wars' — it's grittier and takes its time, and it is really, really good." Other reviews for "Andor" have been just as positive. The series currently holds a fresh 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, though it's likely that number will change as more reviews from critics trickle in.

While critics are enjoying the latest "Star Wars" tale, what do the fans have to say? Recent years have shown that fans are more divided than ever with the direction "Star Wars goes, proving it's impossible to cater to a variety of audiences. Or is it? Because the audience buzz from "Andor" has largely been uniform, with all fans saying the same thing.