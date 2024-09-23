How The Cast Of Hercules' Live-Action Remake Became A Weird Disney Controversy
Back in 1997, Disney put the 'glad' in 'gladiator' with the help of a Greek demigod in "Hercules," arriving at the tail end of Disney's iconic renaissance period. Following in the footsteps of films like "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin" (which is actually set in the same universe), and "The Lion King" to name a few absolute bangers, "Hercules" came with the expected sterling musical playlist that would earn itself a spot in the Mount Olympus of Disney favorites. The cast was also a treasure. Boasting names like Danny DeVito, Bobcat Goldthwait, and James Woods, the studio had another hit, with Hercules earning a place among Disney's greatest heroes. Such a classic just couldn't be topped, right? No one would dare try to replicate the magic so wonderfully captured in Disney's tale of gods and heroes. Well, unless it was Disney themselves, of course.
Yes, the House of Mouse is continuing its tradition of remaking their family favorites into live-action form, and a Herculean effort is being made to bring a different kind of hero to the screen in a story that some will be familiar with. At least, that's what we've been led to believe for the past few years. Of all the big retellings of the classic hits, "Hercules" is one that appears to have been wading through the River Styx, with talent both in front of and behind the camera joining and jumping from the project in equal measure. So, what's the deal with Herc? Is he going to go the distance, or not?
Everything we know about the Hercules live-action remake
While other entries of Disney's back catalog may have been fast-tracked to the front of the remake pile, "Hercules" has been a labor in getting back on the big screen. Announced in 2020, Disney called in the help of "Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings" writer Dave Callahan to deal with the hero's journey, with Jeffrey Silver and Karen Gilchrist (2019's "The Lion King") down to produce. Shortly after the announcement, The Russo brothers revealed their involvement on the project, along with Guy Ritchie, who was set to give Callahan's script a rework, following his sterling success with his take on "Aladdin." However, in 2024, reports revealed that he abandoned the project due to a busy schedule.
So where does that leave Herc and his pals now? Well, Joe Russo assures fans that whatever story was planned, it'd carry just as many tunes as the original. It was the new film's influences that sounded interesting, though. Speaking to Variety, Russo explained, "Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical." Dance numbers are all well and good, but the biggest concern is which star will be brave enough to take on the role, and that's the gospel truth.
Every rumor about Hercules live-action remake
The film that'll be full of swords, sandals, and inevitable sing-along action has no hero at the center of it all. In 2023, rumors were tumbling down Disney's stone steps from regular scooper Daniel RPK (via CBR) that Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande were at the top of the wishlist for Hercules and his love interest, Meg. While it certainly would make for an interesting pairing, neither star has commented on the speculation.
After that, news died down, until another star found himself oddly aligned with the role thanks to some fan art that was taken too seriously. Courtesy of Movie Maestro on Facebook (per Dexerto), a concept poster posited actor and director Michael B. Jordan as Hercules, lion mane fur and all. The fan pick was reported by some as a rumor, but it never came to pass.
Lastly, one rumor that many fans hope holds some truth is Danny DeVito reprising his role as Phil from the original film. Back in 1997, DeVito voiced Hercules' friend and mentor. The actor not only openly expressed interest in returning to the role, but deemed it the only logical choice. In an interview with Wired, the star argued, "I am the live-action Hercules. What are you talking about? Philoctetes? If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their a**."
Why Disney fans are complaining about the cast of Hercules' live-action remake
Naturally, given the internet's inability to separate fact from fiction, the "news" that "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan was in the running for Hercules was met with some tension. A quick skim over the Reddit boards displayed the standard annoyance over Disney going "woke" with the prospect of a Black actor playing a Greek legend.
The one rumor that many of the fans backed (and rightfully so) was having Danny DeVito back in the fold to reprise the character he brought to life decades ago. A Redditor by the name of u/lowfreq33 said, "Casting someone else would be the dumbest thing Disney ever did." One other now-deleted author argued DeVito is an essential element to the film even being worth a look. "Same situation as the Mulan remake, Eddie Murphy wasn't in that so I didn't watch it. If Danny Devito isn't in this then that's a dealbreaker."
Naturally, given that DeVito has gained a resurgence thanks to his role on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" as Frank, many fans gave the impression that crossing the properties would be the smartest thing to do. Redditor u/krp2424 quoted the character from the hit comedy show, saying, "Reminds me of my favorite Hercules quote: 'Yeah, I had a dream once. I dreamed I would train the greatest hero there ever was. So anyway, I started blastin'.'" It's those strokes of genius that Disney would undoubtedly be missing out on, but one that AI might be able to harness — and the picks really aren't that bad.
AI Created its own Hercules live-action remake
Courtesy of @Mutisverse a.i, a concept trailer throws in a collection of interesting names for this long-awaited remake, some even checking off the choices fans want to see. Even artificial intelligence is in agreement that no one but Danny DeVito could play Phil, and it adds the previously rumored Ariana Grande into the role of Meg. As for Hercules himself, the trailer posits "Vikings" star Alexander Ludwig, starring opposite Jeff Goldblum as the movie's big bad, Hades. So the Grandmaster with his head on fire then, right?
Other compelling names are thrown into the mix, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Ian McShane taking on the role of Hercules' estranged parents, Hera and Zeus, along with Stanley Tucci being the movie's middle man with wings, Hermes. As it stands, it might be better praying to Zeus himself to get the wheels turning faster for "Hercules," but it can't be denied that these potential names turning up under the Disney remake would make for one great watch.