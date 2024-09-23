How The Cast Of Hercules' Live-Action Remake Became A Weird Disney Controversy

Back in 1997, Disney put the 'glad' in 'gladiator' with the help of a Greek demigod in "Hercules," arriving at the tail end of Disney's iconic renaissance period. Following in the footsteps of films like "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin" (which is actually set in the same universe), and "The Lion King" to name a few absolute bangers, "Hercules" came with the expected sterling musical playlist that would earn itself a spot in the Mount Olympus of Disney favorites. The cast was also a treasure. Boasting names like Danny DeVito, Bobcat Goldthwait, and James Woods, the studio had another hit, with Hercules earning a place among Disney's greatest heroes. Such a classic just couldn't be topped, right? No one would dare try to replicate the magic so wonderfully captured in Disney's tale of gods and heroes. Well, unless it was Disney themselves, of course.

Yes, the House of Mouse is continuing its tradition of remaking their family favorites into live-action form, and a Herculean effort is being made to bring a different kind of hero to the screen in a story that some will be familiar with. At least, that's what we've been led to believe for the past few years. Of all the big retellings of the classic hits, "Hercules" is one that appears to have been wading through the River Styx, with talent both in front of and behind the camera joining and jumping from the project in equal measure. So, what's the deal with Herc? Is he going to go the distance, or not?