What Is Disney 'Bounding' - And Why Are Adults Doing It In Theme Parks?

Going to a theme park when you're all grown up might not seem like an ideal day's entertainment — there's a reason why parks have been trying to figure out for years how to draw adult consumers in — but for some over-18 Disney fans, Disneybounding has become not a hobby, but a way of life.

"Disneybounding" is the act of coming to a park dressed up in outfits that resemble the look of your favorite character. Carefully accessorized and picked, they will make you look like Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" or Cinderella — without actually wearing the characters' dresses or obvious intellectual property. They're simply cute, themed outfits that make sense on the street but take on a double meaning in the parks. It can be as easy as buying a skirt that's brown and a top that's green, then buying a green hat with a feather on it in one of Disneyland's many kiosks. Boom: Suddenly, you're Disneybounding as the charmingly disturbing Peter Pan.

Some of the most dedicated Disneybounders keep social media accounts tracking their adventures. And, due to its aesthetic nature, it's a hobby that's incredibly popular on Instagram. But there's another reason why these creative outfits have become a thing — and why you won't see a grown-up dressed in a full Winnie the Pooh costume in Disneyworld on most days unless they're a park employee.