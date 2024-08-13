What Is Disney 'Bounding' - And Why Are Adults Doing It In Theme Parks?
Going to a theme park when you're all grown up might not seem like an ideal day's entertainment — there's a reason why parks have been trying to figure out for years how to draw adult consumers in — but for some over-18 Disney fans, Disneybounding has become not a hobby, but a way of life.
"Disneybounding" is the act of coming to a park dressed up in outfits that resemble the look of your favorite character. Carefully accessorized and picked, they will make you look like Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" or Cinderella — without actually wearing the characters' dresses or obvious intellectual property. They're simply cute, themed outfits that make sense on the street but take on a double meaning in the parks. It can be as easy as buying a skirt that's brown and a top that's green, then buying a green hat with a feather on it in one of Disneyland's many kiosks. Boom: Suddenly, you're Disneybounding as the charmingly disturbing Peter Pan.
Some of the most dedicated Disneybounders keep social media accounts tracking their adventures. And, due to its aesthetic nature, it's a hobby that's incredibly popular on Instagram. But there's another reason why these creative outfits have become a thing — and why you won't see a grown-up dressed in a full Winnie the Pooh costume in Disneyworld on most days unless they're a park employee.
Disney Parks have banned masks and costumes for adults
If you want to dress up like your favorite character at a Disney park, why not simply show up in an actual costume with wig, dress, and shoes done to the nines? It turns out you can't; Disney Parks have banned the act of cosplaying their characters on their property except in the event of special occasions, which means anyone over the age of 14 can't attend wearing a mask or a full costume that directly replicates their character's iconic looks.
The reason for this is quite simple: They don't want children to confuse non-employees for the costumed actors who roam the park's grounds during the day. It's an understandable gesture — the company says it doesn't want its characters to be misrepresented, and it's just as likely they don't want guests to become responsible for the well-being of children who aren't in their parties. But it's an edict that has led to Disneybounding and some sneaky workarounds for grownup fans.
If you must wear a fancy movie-accurate costume at a Disney park at least once in your life, then the conglomerate does have a yearly event where grown-ups can get their Maleficent on. Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, which runs from early August to the first week of November, allows guests of all ages to dress up in the kid-friendly costumes of their choice whenever they want at many of their events.