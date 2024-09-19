Who Plays Blippi & What Does He Look Like In Real Life?

If you're a parent, then you're probably very familiar with Blippi, the colorfully dressed, bow-tie sporting children's entertainer who's one part Mister Rogers, one part Bob the Builder, two parts Pixie Stix. Energetic and curious, Blippi teaches children about the world outside of their homes, explaining everything from fire trucks to colors and shapes. He also offers up crafts and experiments families can do together.

From its humble YouTube origin, Blippi has grown into a conglomerate. The original channel has 21 million subscribers, spawned a live stage show, the animated show "Blippi's Wonders," and the puppet-filled spin-off "Blippi's Tree House."

The actor who created Blippi is named Stevin John, who solely played Blippi from his 2014 inception to 2021, when actor Clayton Grimm — who had played Blippi in the stage musical — began trading off hosting duties with the former. Though Grimm becoming the "touring Blippi" stirred up some confusion and pushback among parents at the time, they've settled into a peaceful coexistence, and John now has room to take a breather with his own kid.