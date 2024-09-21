What Smaug From The Hobbit Looks Like In Real Life
Watching the "The Hobbit" movies is an interesting experience, considering that the trilogy, well ... should never have been a trilogy. The story drags on too long, overuses CGI, and chases too many bunny trails. However, one part of the films stands out as a piece of truly spectacular Middle-earth fun: Smaug. The sequence where Bilbo (Martin Freeman) speaks with the dragon amidst piles of gold is good, old-fashioned, high fantasy drama. Smaug is portrayed with spine-chilling effect, but who is the voice behind those massive jaws? It's the one and only Benedict Cumberbatch.
Cumberbatch is a mainstream staple these days, thanks to major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange and the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock." During the filming of the latter, Cumberbatch even worked with Martin Freeman (who played John Watson on "Sherlock") around the same time that they were shooting "The Hobbit" movies together (although Cumberbatch and Freeman's off-screen friendship appears to have been strained at times). Among countless other on-screen appearances, Cumberbatch is also known for his role as Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game," Ford in "12 Years a Slave," and Colonel Mackenzie in "1917."
Cumberbatch's double role in The Hobbit franchise
Cumberbatch's performance as Smaug is one for the ages. For starters, the actor's deep voice and impeccable delivery are exactly what you would want for the Dragon of the Lonely Mountain. His thoughtful, ponderous inflections and pauses give Smaug a fresh and interesting interpretation. In addition, Cumberbatch thoroughly committed to the role — he suited up in motion capture gear, both on his body and his face, to help craft movements and believable physical behaviors for the Golden Dragon. His facial expressions were spot on, and behind-the-scenes footage shows that even his serpentine neck motions and four-legged acting helped the crew bring Tolkien's famous creature to life.
To top it off, Smaug wasn't Cumberbatch's only appearance in Middle-earth. He also voiced the Necromancer, Sauron's half-hidden guise in those films. While less clear-cut than the Smaug performance, Cumberbatch was able to provide a deep, sinister take on the Dark Lord that was perfect for that point in the iconic villain's re-rise to power.