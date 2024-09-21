What Smaug From The Hobbit Looks Like In Real Life

Watching the "The Hobbit" movies is an interesting experience, considering that the trilogy, well ... should never have been a trilogy. The story drags on too long, overuses CGI, and chases too many bunny trails. However, one part of the films stands out as a piece of truly spectacular Middle-earth fun: Smaug. The sequence where Bilbo (Martin Freeman) speaks with the dragon amidst piles of gold is good, old-fashioned, high fantasy drama. Smaug is portrayed with spine-chilling effect, but who is the voice behind those massive jaws? It's the one and only Benedict Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch is a mainstream staple these days, thanks to major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange and the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock." During the filming of the latter, Cumberbatch even worked with Martin Freeman (who played John Watson on "Sherlock") around the same time that they were shooting "The Hobbit" movies together (although Cumberbatch and Freeman's off-screen friendship appears to have been strained at times). Among countless other on-screen appearances, Cumberbatch is also known for his role as Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game," Ford in "12 Years a Slave," and Colonel Mackenzie in "1917."