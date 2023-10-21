Are Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman Friends In Real Life?

Sherlock Holmes and John Watson have been known as close friends and loyal companions to one another since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first began writing stories about the pair. With Sherlock's (Benedict Cumberbatch) acerbic wit and John's (Martin Freeman) more laid-back, friendly demeanor, the two are one of the oldest examples of an odd couple, playing off each other's strengths to great effect.

However, when it comes to the two stars of the BBC series that ran for four seasons and one special, their real-life relationship seems to be cordial at best and seething at worst. "Benedict and Martin aren't mates, and they don't spend time together away from the show," a source told The Sun (via Mirror). "They're professional and very polite to each other, but there's not the warmth you'd expect after filming together for six years. There isn't a huge desire to come back for another season."

While the details of their baggage aren't widely known, there have been some words between the two actors off the set of "Sherlock," even if the shots were fired through solo interviews. It began when Freeman commented on not really enjoying being a part of the franchise. "Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing. People's expectations, some of it's not fun anymore," he told The Telegraph. "It's not a thing to be enjoyed, it's a thing of: 'You better f***ing do this; otherwise, you're a c***.' That's not fun anymore. It's not a thing to be enjoyed."