Are Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman Friends In Real Life?
Sherlock Holmes and John Watson have been known as close friends and loyal companions to one another since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first began writing stories about the pair. With Sherlock's (Benedict Cumberbatch) acerbic wit and John's (Martin Freeman) more laid-back, friendly demeanor, the two are one of the oldest examples of an odd couple, playing off each other's strengths to great effect.
However, when it comes to the two stars of the BBC series that ran for four seasons and one special, their real-life relationship seems to be cordial at best and seething at worst. "Benedict and Martin aren't mates, and they don't spend time together away from the show," a source told The Sun (via Mirror). "They're professional and very polite to each other, but there's not the warmth you'd expect after filming together for six years. There isn't a huge desire to come back for another season."
While the details of their baggage aren't widely known, there have been some words between the two actors off the set of "Sherlock," even if the shots were fired through solo interviews. It began when Freeman commented on not really enjoying being a part of the franchise. "Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing. People's expectations, some of it's not fun anymore," he told The Telegraph. "It's not a thing to be enjoyed, it's a thing of: 'You better f***ing do this; otherwise, you're a c***.' That's not fun anymore. It's not a thing to be enjoyed."
Their tension could explain why there's no new Sherlock
For his part, Benedict Cumberbatch seemed to not only disapprove of Martin Freeman's comments about working on "Sherlock," but he also cast some shade of his own back at his co-star. "I'm very grateful for the support, but that's about it. It takes on its own thing," he told The Telegraph. "But that happens with every franchise or entity like this. It's pretty pathetic if that's all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality. What, because of expectations?" Cumberbatch wondered. "I don't necessarily agree with that."
The bad blood between Freeman and Cumberbatch is made even more surprising when fans recall that they worked together on "The Hobbit" trilogy, with an extended scene between the two at the tail end of "The Desolation of Smaug." While this might have suggested at the time that the duo enjoyed working together, it looks like that is not the case based on these comments.
Of the web's hopes that Freeman would be Cumberbatch's best man at his wedding, the latter was cryptic at best, as noted by The Sun. "I'm sure they do. I think we'll let the internet talk to Martin Freeman," Cumberbatch said. Meanwhile, Freeman sounded furious about the prospect of Sherlock and John ending up together in the series. "Me and Ben, we have literally never, never played a moment like lovers," he told The Telegraph. "We ain't f***ing lovers." Well, it would seem that's that between the duo.