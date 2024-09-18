AI Made Darth Vader Vs Darth Maul Fight - Of Course The Internet Made It Dirty

One of the commonly accepted truths about Darth Vader is that he's a powerful and complicated figure who commands respect, especially in battle. Meanwhile, the original Darth Maul was so scary that he terrified "Star Wars" creator George Lucas in real life. Bottom line: neither of these Sith titans are laughingstocks, but the response to their showdown in the aforementioned AI-generated video suggests otherwise.

Some of the most popular comments referenced a scene from the "Star Wars" parody "Spaceballs," with Instagram user @spache1791 – and others — quoting the line, "I see your Schwartz is as big as mine." Maybe the original video creator wanted to pay homage to Mel Brooks' classic comedy, as the AI video bears more than a passing resemblance to Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and Lone Starr's (Bill Pullman) confrontation in the film.

Elsewhere, @the.erant.soul noted that the lightsaber fight looks rather naughty, writing, "I remember an adult movie looking like this." A similar sentiment was echoed by @daninrealslife, who wrote simply, "This lightsaber looks like they're jerkin' their gherkin."

It remains to be seen if Disney will ever use this tool to create a canonical fight between Maul and Vader someday. Probably not, though, as it might go against the House of Mouse's family-friendly image if it turns out anything like this one.