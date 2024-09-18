AI Made Darth Vader Vs Darth Maul Fight - Of Course The Internet Made It Dirty
A definitive battle between Darth Maul and Darth Vader has yet to be officially explored in the entire "Star Wars" story. The pair came to blows in Ron Marz and Rick Leonardi's "Resurrection" story, which can be found in Dark Horse Comics' "Star Wars Tales" #9. In this one, Maul gets resurrected by the Prophets of the Dark Side to try and take down Vader on Karakin Six. However, the story isn't viewed as canonical, and neither is their showdown in one AI-generated fan film from Instagram user and video creator @afraid_to_sleep, which has led to some inappropriate comments from galaxy aficionados.
The AI tool was developed by a Chinese company called Minimax, and it allows users to enter text to create videos — like this one, which depicts the legendary Siths waving their lightsabers at each other. The Maul and Vader animations look pretty impressive, but their battle stances and motions are quite questionable, given that their lightsabers seem as though they're mimicking the position of certain private body parts. Naturally, the comments section was more focused on the cheeky elements of the video, as opposed to the cool character avatars, and some of the responses are on the rude side.
Star Wars fans believe that the Darth Maul vs. Darth Vader fight is like an adult film
One of the commonly accepted truths about Darth Vader is that he's a powerful and complicated figure who commands respect, especially in battle. Meanwhile, the original Darth Maul was so scary that he terrified "Star Wars" creator George Lucas in real life. Bottom line: neither of these Sith titans are laughingstocks, but the response to their showdown in the aforementioned AI-generated video suggests otherwise.
Some of the most popular comments referenced a scene from the "Star Wars" parody "Spaceballs," with Instagram user @spache1791 – and others — quoting the line, "I see your Schwartz is as big as mine." Maybe the original video creator wanted to pay homage to Mel Brooks' classic comedy, as the AI video bears more than a passing resemblance to Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and Lone Starr's (Bill Pullman) confrontation in the film.
Elsewhere, @the.erant.soul noted that the lightsaber fight looks rather naughty, writing, "I remember an adult movie looking like this." A similar sentiment was echoed by @daninrealslife, who wrote simply, "This lightsaber looks like they're jerkin' their gherkin."
It remains to be seen if Disney will ever use this tool to create a canonical fight between Maul and Vader someday. Probably not, though, as it might go against the House of Mouse's family-friendly image if it turns out anything like this one.