Frasier Season 2, Episode 2's Restaurant Easter Egg Is Deeper Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Cyrano, Cyrano"

There's nothing that the class-conscious "Frasier" protagonist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) likes more than a fancy meal and an excellent glass of wine, but he has to fight his way to a table at the fancy Le Charles in "Cyrano, Cyrano." First, his Valentine's Day date cancels. Then, Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye) and Moose (Jimmy Dunn) are matched up by a dating app. Since they're both socially awkward, Frasier finds himself playing matchmaker and acting as a Cyrano to both of his friends, trying to make the more cosmopolitan Olivia seem more down to earth and the bar-hopping Moose seem more sophisticated. Eventually he gets caught — and his subsequent manipulation of the situation results in him scoring Olivia and Moose's highly-coveted table at the exclusive Le Charles. But the less said about Frasier's snake-loving date when she finally arrives, the better.

The name of Le Charles is a clear play on Les Charles and his brother, Glen. The Charles brothers have an incredible legacy in the sitcom world: They created the character of Frasier Crane, produced and created "Cheers" and "Taxi," and have written a number of iconic sitcom episodes.