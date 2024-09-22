The Truth About Batman And The Joker's Relationship Explained

If you're wondering how the Joker became so sick and twisted, it's possible that Batman may be partly to blame. Depending on whether or not you believe the version of the Joker's backstory shown in "Batman: The Killing Joke," Batman was chasing him when he fell into that fateful vat of chemicals.

In a less literal sense, Batman's approach to crime-fighting may have planted the seeds for the Joker. At the end of "Batman Begins," Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) warns Batman (Christian Bale) that by taking up the cowl, he may have only escalated Gotham's crime situation. "We start carrying semi-automatics, they buy automatics," explains Gordon. "We start wearing kevlar, they buy armor-piercing rounds." And Gordon points out that, as soon as Batman started fighting crime in costume, another person began imitating his same theatrical style: the Joker.

Of course, other fans argue that the Joker would exist with or without Batman. Just look at the 2019 movie "Joker," in which Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) becomes Joker even though Batman doesn't yet exist in his world. If Batman doesn't make him fall into the vat, it would be someone else, whether the police or the mob. And in that scenario, the Joker would declare that person his nemesis instead. It might be more accurate to say that Gotham's crime, corruption, and overall lack of empathy create the Joker — just as these same conditions orphan Bruce Wayne and create Batman.