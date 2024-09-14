The Dead Marshes: The Secrets Of Lord Of The Rings' Haunted Swamp Explained

In the books, Tolkien gives us a bit more information about the Dead Marshes. As the three travelers pass through the region at night, Sam notices wisps of light, described as a "pale sheen that faded away [...] some like dimly shining smoke, some like misty flames flickering slowly above unseen candles; here and there they twisted like ghostly sheets unfurled by hidden hands." Gollum calls them candles of corpses, warning them not to look at or follow them.

Frodo observes these submerged corpses, reporting, "They lie in all the pools, pale faces, deep deep under the dark water. I saw them: grim faces and evil, and noble faces and sad. Many faces proud and fair, and weeds in their silver hair. But all foul, all rotting, all dead. A fell light is in them."

At this point, Gollum offers a more thorough explanation of the battle mentioned in the movie. He talks about Tall Men with long swords and shrieking Orcs and terrible Elves who fight for days and months on end in the area. This battle, called the Battle of Dagorlad, is similar to the Iliad from Greek mythology in the sense that it is a long-term attack by the Peoples of Middle-earth against Sauron's fortress kingdom of Mordor. For context, this is part of the same war that ends with Isildur using his father's sword to cut the One Ring from Sauron's finger. "The Silmarillion" summarizes the epic engagement of Dagorlad thusly: "All living things were divided in that day, and some of every kind, even of beasts and birds, were found in either host, save the Elves only."

It is a long, deadly affair, and it leaves a lot of bodies in its wake. After the battle, the swamp creeps in and swallows up their graves. This natural phenomenon already makes the area deadly. For instance, later in the Third Age, the remnants of an army of Men that attacks Gondor retreat into the area and are never seen again. The question is, though, how and why is the area haunted, too?