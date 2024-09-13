Law & Order SVU Season 26 Needs To Kill Benson & Stabler - But Not How You Think

The fact of the matter is that Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler should never have been set up as a romantic pairing in the first place, but giving the potential love connection a "real" shot after Kathy's death is extra weird. (It's giving "'How I Met Your Mother' series finale, which is not a compliment.) There's also the fact that, if Christopher Meloni hadn't ever returned to NBC as Stabler, none of this would have been possible, which makes one thing extraordinarily clear: an actual relationship between Benson and Stabler wasn't ever a real plotline anyone considered, because during Stabler's original run on the show, they were decidedly platonic.

It's also just frustrating because Benson and Stabler are such great characters in their own right, and shoving them into a pairing just feels like it diminishes their individual traits. Throughout Stabler's return to the "Law & Order" universe, the franchise has spent a frankly inordinate amount of time wondering if they will or won't, so the show should just squash the whole thing and decide that no, they won't. Benson is not an object to be won or even a woman who needs a romantic partner in order to be happy. Stabler is a deeply traumatized man who has been through hell in his personal life; now's probably not the time for him to enter into a romantic entanglement. At the end of the day, "Special Victims Unit" and "Organized Crime" are heightened TV shows, so it's still entirely possible that we'll have to endure a Bensler wedding or something equally hacky, but still. Benson is great. Stabler is great. Their personal and professional partnership is great. A romantic relationship? Not so much.

