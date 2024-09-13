Rings Of Power Episode 5: Who Are The Lord Of The Rings Heroes Sauron Mentions?

Contains spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2, Episode 5

As "The Rings of Power" Season 2 passes its midway point, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is in Eregion, disguised as Annatar, and full-on forging Rings of Power with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and company. (We asked the actors to reveal their secrets about the ring-making process back in August, and it's fascinating.)

By Episode 5, the Three Elven Rings and Seven Dwarven Rings are officially forged (even if this technically breaks the Tolkien timeline). The only ones left are the Nine for Mortal Men and the One to Rule Them All. As Annatar begins to pressure and gaslight Celebrimbor into making Rings for Men, the Elven craftsman pushes back, pointing to the weakness of Men as a reason they should never have access to corrupting power of that magnitude. In response, Annatar says, "Men are capable of great frailty. But when the darkness falls, there are always some who rise forth and shine. Ëarendil, Tuor, Beren, son of Barahir." Building on this list, Sauron — er, Annatar says that they should find Men who are "the wisest, the most noble, the purest of heart, from Númenor to Rhûn." He adds that they should be nine in number and hail from the greatest mortal kingdoms.

What a nice guy. Just trying to heal the hurts of the world, right there. The question is, who are these "shining heroes" that Annatar brings up to reinforce his argument? Are Ëarendil, Tuor, and Beren canon characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's lore? Are they good guys? Do they shine out in the Middle-earth history books? The answers are yes, yes, and yes (big time). These are three of the biggest, best, and dare we say brightest mortal heroes you can find during the First Age of Middle-earth history (not long before the Second Age, when the show is set). Let's take a closer look at this trio, shall we?