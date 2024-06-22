The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Love Boat

Adam "Doc" Bricker, the ship's capable doctor, is one of the show's key characters, and Bernie Kopell came prepared for the role. When he joined "The Love Boat," Kopell was already a veteran TV actor who had worked since the early 1960s, and he continued to work well after the ABC show ended. In 2022, he appeared on Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" series. His other roles include major villain Siegfried on the NBC secret agent parody "Get Smart," Judge Kornzucker on "Arrested Development," and Mr. Knudsen on the CBS sitcom "B Positive."

Fascinatingly enough, Kopell doesn't count playing Doc Bricker among his favorite work. "Playing Siegfried on 'Get Smart' and working with Lee J. Cobb in the CBS special of 'Death of a Salesman,'" he described his most beloved roles in an interview with the New York Theatre Guide.

This may be because he doesn't really consider Doc a character, but an on-screen extension of his own good self — at least, when it comes to their shared fitness regimen. "Frequent watchers will notice Adam Bricker does a lot of skipping rope stuff on 'The Love Boat'," Kopell said in a 1983 interview with The Times-Tribune (via MeTV). "That's because I do that. This is what happens when you're on a show for years and years. The writers get tuned into you and put you in the character. [A doctor] explained the necessity of exercise to me. This is weird business, this energy stuff, but it's very important."