Award Winning Movies You Can Watch For Free Right Now On YouTube

Though most of the dialogue in "The Fifth Element" (a 23rd century-set sci-fi thriller about a cab driver and a mysterious woman trying to save Earth) is in English and the film stars major English-language actors like Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, and Chris Tucker, it's technically a French film. It was directed by globally renowned French director Luc Besson and was produced by the French company Gaumont.

The film's country of origin is worth noting when discussing its track record at American awards shows, which have historically favored American-produced films in most major categories. For example, at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998, "The Fifth Element" was only nominated for best sound effects editing, which it lost to James Cameron's "Titanic." However, at that year's César Awards — France's preeminent awards ceremony for film — it was nominated in eight categories, including best director (which Besson won) and best film.

At other ceremonies around the world, "The Fifth Element" was consistently recognized for its visual effects, scooping best special effects at the BAFTAs. Curiously enough, Besson, Jovovich, and Tucker all received nominations at the 1997 stinkers bad movie awards, though none of them "won" in their respective categories. Since its release, "The Fifth Element" has become recognized as the ultimate sci-fi cult classic.