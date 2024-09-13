Lord Of The Rings: The Unseen World Mentioned In Rings Of Power, Explained

J.R.R. Tolkien was a Bible-believing Christian and a man of faith. As such, it's no surprise that he infused his creation of Arda (i.e., the world) with a sense of the sacred and the spiritual. This often manifests as an "unseen" space that is "on the other side" of the physical reality most creatures operate within. However, one group that is able to live in both worlds at the same time is the Elves.

For instance, when Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas chase the Uruk-hai and Orcs across Rohan in "The Two Towers," Tolkien writes that while Aragorn and Gimli are exhausted, "Only Legolas stills stepped as lightly as ever, his feet hardly seeming to press the grass, leaving no footprints as he passed." He adds that Legolas is able to rest even as he's running, saying, "he could sleep, if sleep it could be called by Men, resting his mind in the strange paths of Elvish dreams, even as he walked open-eyed in the light of this world."

In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, we get a more direct description of this Unseen world of light. When the Nazgûl chase Frodo across the Ford on the way to Rivendell, Frodo is slipping into the unseen realm (thanks to his dagger wound and his possession of the One Ring). The Elf-lord Glorfindel is with them, too. Later, the Ring-bearer shares his experience with Gandalf, saying, "I thought that I saw a white figure that shone and did not grow dim like the others. Was that Glorfindel then?" The Wizard replies, "Yes, you saw him for a moment as he is upon the other side: one of the might of the Firstborn." Right before this, the Wizard also says of Glorfindel and others in Rivendell, "They do not fear the Ringwraiths, for those who have dwelt in the Blessed Realm live at once in both worlds, and against both the Seen and the Unseen they have great power."

The Blessed Realm is another name for the Undying Lands over the seas, where the spiritual guardians of the world, the Valar, dwell. These pure spiritual beings exist completely in the Unseen world and have to make a conscious effort to enter the physical. "The Silmarillion" explains, "Now the Valar took to themselves shape and hue [..] and they need it not, save only as we use raimnet and yet we may be naked and suffer no loss of our being. Therefore the Valar may walk, if they will, unclad, and then even the Eldar cannot clearly perceive them." Wizards like Gandalf are also members of this spiritual race using incarnate bodies.