A Lord Of The Rings Villain Secrety Makes Magic Rings - But Most Fans Never Knew

"The Lord of the Rings" is admittedly focused on one piece of jewelry above all others. While the One Ring soaks up the limelight, though, it is particularly important because Sauron doesn't have it. Sure, he's seeking it, and all his thought is bent on it. But he doesn't ever get his precious prized possession back. The Dark Lord doesn't even know where it is until it's in the fiery depths of Mount Doom — and by then, it's too late. Saruon's fate worse than death is sealed.

But there is another top-shelf Tolkienian villain who actively possesses and wields magical rings, and we're not talking about the Nazgûl (remember, the Ringwraiths have the Nine Rings for Mortal Men doomed to die). We're talking about Saruman.

That's right. The wayward Wizard has magic rings. How do we know this? From a pair of lines in the "Fellowship of the Ring" book. When Gandalf first arrives at Saruman's fortress of Isengard, he greets his fellow Wizard, and the text says, "He wore a ring on his finger." Shortly after his arrival, Saruman also refers to himself, saying, "For I am Saruman the Wise, Saruman Ring-maker, Saruman of Many Colours!" See that reference to ring-making? Combine it with the specific Tolkien call-out to the ring on his finger, and there's no doubt that Saruman has forged his own Rings of Power at this point in the story.