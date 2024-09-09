Nightbitch Review: Amy Adams Elevates A Quirky Motherhood Metaphor [TIFF 2024]

Without having read the book, Marielle Heller's screenplay for "Nightbitch" feels very novelistic in its constant stream of a heightened inner monologue. Amy Adams' Mother (none of the main characters have official names — something of a mini-trend at this year's TIFF with "The End," though the characters are much more fully-formed here) speaks to the audience about her frustrations and anxieties, sometimes in narration, other times directly addressing the fourth wall. Even when she's speaking with other characters, she'll slip in and out of her inner monologue's hyper-literary neurotic feminist language — often making for very funny dialogue when the film's aiming for comedy, though it can be a bit on the nose in more dramatic moments.

The big feminist points of "Nightbitch" — women are pressured to give up their careers to raise kids, society (American society in particular) doesn't appreciate the struggle of being a full-time parent, there's power in embracing suppressed feminine rage and one's "animal" nature — aren't going to come as huge revelations for those who think a lot about these issues. Even the canine metaphor isn't completely unique; people have been pointing out the similarities in premise to Marianna Palka's 2017 film "B*tch," predating the "Nightbitch" novel, since this film was first announced. But thinking of audiences for whom Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" served as an eye-opening Feminism 101 course, "Nightbitch" could be a similarly cathartic Feminism 102: Motherhood Edition.

Writer/director Heller has described "Nightbitch" as "a comedy for women, and a horror movie for men." I question whether reactions will be divided along such gendered lines. The overall tone clearly leans more towards comedy than horror, and while mothers will relate to the humor the most, the jokes are still funny even if you don't personally relate to the specific experiences. For almost all the parts of the movie that people might find scary — a disgusting growth through which Mother's "tail" comes in, one predictable but still upsetting animal death — I can't find a gendered component that would make them scarier to men. At most, I can imagine some men being more uncomfortable concerning a few jokes about periods.