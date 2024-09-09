The End Review: Tried So Hard And Got So Far, But... [TIFF 2024]

"The End" finds its strongest satirical insight through the sheltered son's attempts to understand what life was like before everything ended. He's built a historically questionable diorama of the outside world where the Chinese railroad workers are happy to die on the job ("It moves me in a very personal way"), and he's co-writing his dad's memoir to tell future generations (assuming they exist) that fossil fuels did NOT cause global warming and that his dad was the best CEO because he "cared" about people.

The arrival of Moses Ingram's outsider forces the son to start questioning the lies he's been taught, as well as sparking the parents to reckon with feelings of long-suppressed survivor's guilt. In her first dinner with her new "family," the outsider breaks down in tears telling the story about how she left her real family to die — of course her hosts also abandoned people (and worse), but they've rationalized these actions so deep down that they can't even comprehend why she feels such guilt about it.

So there are some interesting things going on with these characters. The problem is there's just not enough going on to sustain 2.5 hours of interest, especially with the spectacle elements so lacking. The inclusion of a few supporting characters working within the household doesn't help much; the butler (Tim McInnerny) is a tired gay joke, while the subplot focused on the family friend (Bronagh Gallagher) is just intense enough that you might wonder if the movie would be more intriguing with them in the focus.

While "The End" is certainly unique in its blend of genres, being different isn't enough to warrant a recommendation. If you want to watch a post-apocalyptic movie with great sets and Tilda Swinton being wacky, check out "Snowpiercer" and have a better time. As far as experimental musicals satirizing the ruling class go, this pales in comparison to Stephen Sondheim's final stage show, "Here We Are" (I realize it's not fair to compare any musical to Sondheim, even half-finished exceedingly obscure Sondheim, but I can't escape the mental comparison). This could have been a masterpiece, but it's ultimately a swing and a miss.

"The End" screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in theaters later this year.