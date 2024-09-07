Lord Of The Rings: Did Rings Of Power Just Confirm The Stranger's Identity?

If you caught the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," then there was likely a specific descriptor that stuck out to you. When the Harfoots Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) find their way into Stoor territory, they describe their missing companion, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), as a giant. When the Stoor leader, Gundabale Earthauler (Tanya Moodie), hears this, she off-handedly calls him a "Grand-Elf." Because of the Stoor dialect, it almost sounds as if Gundabale is calling the Wizard "Gandalf," which seemingly confirms who this beloved Istar hero has been this whole time.

Of course, the Stranger's identity has been in question since he first appeared in Season 1. For a while, many wondered if he was indeed Sauron (Charlie Vickers), while others still held onto the notion that he is a younger Gandalf the Grey. Last week's episode, "The Eagle and the Sceptre," pushed this theory forward as Nori refers to the Stranger's potential staff as a "Gand." The word "gand" comes from the Old Norse word "gandr," meaning "wand," which connects directly to the meaning of Gandalf's name: "wand elf."

With Season 2 centering on the Stranger's quest to control his magical abilities, hoping to use a staff as a conduit, we should be getting some definite answers here pretty soon. At this point, it seems undeniable that the Stranger is actually Gandalf, having come to Middle-earth in the flesh to thwart the works of Sauron — he just doesn't know it yet.