Why The Celtic Priest In Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
Critics agree that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is a return to form for Tim Burton, with many praising the sequel's supernatural weirdness and heart. Well, those qualities are especially evident during the film's climactic scenes involving the troubled mother-daughter pairing of Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) joining forces to stop the wedding from hell. There's singing, dancing, and social media influencers meet their reckoning, and while this is going down, a Celtic priest Father Damien watches on in shock — but who is the actor who plays the holy man, and where have you seen him before?
Father Damien is played by Burn Gorman, a British-American performer who's lent his talents to an array of film and television projects. You've probably seen him in everything from hard sci-fi series to superhero blockbusters, and chances are you've hated some of the characters he's played due to how villainous they are. In fact, his terrified Celtic priest role in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is quite pleasant compared to some of the parts he's synonymous with. With that in mind, let's explore some of the actor's most popular projects.
Torchwood (2006-2008)
Burn Gorman got one of his first big breaks thanks to the "Doctor Who" spin-off "Torchwood." The sci-fi series sees him play Owen Harper, a medical examiner and agent for the titular alien-hunting operation. However, his character wouldn't feel out of place in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," as he can relate to dying and being forced to live with it afterward.
While "Torchwood" isn't as popular as its parent series, the show has developed a strong cult following among fans of "Doctor Who" and science fiction. In an interview with Digital Spy, Gorman revealed that he had a great time working on the show, even if the fan base will never allow him to play a Time Lord. At the same time, he loves how passionate they are about the franchise. "They are the most educated fans in the world and I've seriously never had anything but great feedback," he said. "I had a great time doing Torchwood, I really did."
Following "Torchwood," Gorman continued to act in several lowkey film and television projects. However, he got the biggest break of his young career in 2012, when he starred in the closing chapter of an acclaimed superhero trilogy.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Is "The Dark Knight Rises" the best movie in Christopher Nolan's trilogy? That's up for debate, but most Batman fans would probably argue that it's the worst of a great bunch. However, there's no denying that it boasts an all-star cast, including Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, and Michael Caine. Burn Gorman's role is quite small in the grand scheme of things, but it's memorable all the same.
In this one, Gorman portrays Phillip Stryver, a slimy executive who works for John Daggett and assists Bane (Hardy) after he arrives in Gotham City to cause havoc. Unfortunately, the alliance is short-lived, as Bane kills Daggett and Stryver is forced into exile following a hearing in a kangaroo court led by Bane's followers. As such, the corrupt executive is made to walk across frozen ice, risking death in the process, but that's what he gets for being a slimeball.
Stryver is the most cowardly villain in "The Dark Knight Rises," and Gorman is a shady delight whenever he's on-screen. Furthermore, he put these dirtbag qualities to great use in a hit HBO series about mythical kingdoms, dragons, and shady political intrigue, further cementing him as a dynamic villain.
Game of Thrones (2013-2014)
Phillip Stryver is an angel compared to Karl Tanner, Burn Gorman's character on "Game of Thrones." The assassin is introduced in Season 3 as a member of the Night's Watch, but he isn't exactly loyal to his brothers, as evidenced by the mutiny he's part of that results in the death of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) — one of many "Game of Thrones" moments that stunned audiences.
Tanner isn't exactly a likable character on "Game of Thrones," but you can't fault his moxie. For example, it's quite impressive when he stands up to Craster (Robert Pugh), insulting the repugnant Free Folk clan member in his own home before stabbing him in the throat with a dagger. That said, he's arguably more impressive in the throes of combat when he faces Jon Snow (Kit Harington); Tanner almost gets the better of the hero, but the assassin is stabbed in the back by an unexpected assailant before he can finish the job.
Gorman is attracted to morally complex characters, and Tanner is a prime example of one and then some. Sure, he's rotten to the core, but his motivations are understandable, as he craves freedom and survival. And while Gorman's tenure on "Game of Thrones" was short-lived, it wasn't his last time playing a villain of this ilk.
The Expanse (2019)
Adolphus Murtry is the Big Bad on "The Expanse" Season 4, but the actor who plays him would disagree with this description. Murtry is the chief of security for Royal Charter Energy, a corporation with colonialist tendencies and vested interests in exploiting planets. He epitomizes this notion, as he's a ruthless, self-serving menace who believes in maximizing profits for his bosses, as doing so will make him richer. He also makes life hell for the Belters, as he blames them for his ship crashing — and that's where things get complicated.
Similar to Karl Tanner on "Game of Thrones," viewers can understand Murtry's point of view, even if they don't agree with it. After all, who wouldn't want to get revenge on the people who brought down their ship? For this reason, Burn Gorman doesn't view Murtry as a clear-cut baddie, and that's why he wanted to play him. "I never see the characters I play as villains," he told Gizmodo. "As in real life, if someone is morally questionable they always think they're doing the right thing. And I actually quite like the fact that he's extremely good at his job."
Audiences might not share this sentiment in regard to Murtry, but there's no denying that he's a complex individual. Plus, this mindset has attracted Gorman to some very juicy roles that have entertained viewers, so long may he continue playing memorable bad guys.