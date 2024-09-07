Why The Celtic Priest In Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Looks So Familiar

Burn Gorman got one of his first big breaks thanks to the "Doctor Who" spin-off "Torchwood." The sci-fi series sees him play Owen Harper, a medical examiner and agent for the titular alien-hunting operation. However, his character wouldn't feel out of place in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," as he can relate to dying and being forced to live with it afterward.

While "Torchwood" isn't as popular as its parent series, the show has developed a strong cult following among fans of "Doctor Who" and science fiction. In an interview with Digital Spy, Gorman revealed that he had a great time working on the show, even if the fan base will never allow him to play a Time Lord. At the same time, he loves how passionate they are about the franchise. "They are the most educated fans in the world and I've seriously never had anything but great feedback," he said. "I had a great time doing Torchwood, I really did."

Following "Torchwood," Gorman continued to act in several lowkey film and television projects. However, he got the biggest break of his young career in 2012, when he starred in the closing chapter of an acclaimed superhero trilogy.