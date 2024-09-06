Star Wars: What Boss Nass From Episode I Looks Like In Real Life

If there's one thing that George Lucas's Star Wars prequels do well, it's the way they open up the galaxy to brand new planets, cultures, and alien lifeforms. "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" may not be a perfect film, but the inclusion of characters like Boss Nass, as silly as they may be at times, ushered in a whole new era for the franchise. If this Naboo-based Gungan leader (the same species as Jar Jar Binks) — with his booming vocals, erratic temper, and slimy exterior — sounds familiar to you, it's probably because you've seen actor Brian Blessed in other material before.

Having appeared in over 200 different productions throughout his career, from movies and television to video games and short films, Blessed has an animated quality to himself that extends emphatically to his roles. In the case of Boss Nass, it's not hard to see Blessed's energetic cadence behind the character, a part he'd reprise in the "Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out" TV movie and the "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" video game. Blessed is also known for his hilarious impressions of other Star Wars characters, such as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Old Ben Kenobi.

While Boss Nass is possibly Blessed's most famous performance, he's also known for his roles as Prince Vultan the 1980 "Flash Gordon" film, the voice of William Clayton in Disney's "Tarzan," and as the titular King Lear in the 1999 film (which he also directed).