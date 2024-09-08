Next-Level Harley Quinn Cosplay Brings Batman: The Animated Series To Real-Life

As her impressive Harley Quinn photo suggests, the cosplayer is something of an expert in capturing the character's likeness. In fact, her Instagram profile is full of images where she poses as the "Batman: The Animated Series" incarnation of the character. While she often only uses the jester cowl and the facial makeup instead of a full Harley costume, the pictures are noteworthy since they show that @Livingdead_kev's approach allows her real-world Harley to be just as expressive as the animated Harley — which, as any fan of "Batman: The Animated Series" knows, is saying something.

Considering her obvious mastery of the classic Harley look, it's easy to start wondering how the cosplayer would fare with other versions of the character, such as Bruce Timm's yellow-and-green Harley Quinn redesign on Amazon Prime Video's "Batman: Caped Crusader." At the time of writing, @Livingdead_kev has yet to don this particular costume. Still, it's worth noting that one of her Instagram posts shows her wearing a similar hairstyle and glasses as seen in another image she shares of the show's Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung), so who knows? She might eventually devote more attention to this new incarnation of the psychiatrist-turned-supervillain as well.

