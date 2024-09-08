Next-Level Harley Quinn Cosplay Brings Batman: The Animated Series To Real-Life
No ranking of Batman-themed animated shows would be perfect without the inclusion of arguably the greatest cartoon of all time — "Batman: The Animated Series." Apart from its amazing vocal talent, nifty animation, and no-holds-barred approach, animator and artist Bruce Timm's iconic character designs are still instantly recognizable, decades after they were first conceived. They're also so stylish that it seems borderline impossible for these particular versions of Batman (Kevin Conroy) and his rogues gallery to exist outside the realm of animation ... or rather, it would be, if it wasn't for cosplayer @Livingdead_kev and her shockingly faithful take on Timm and Paul Dini's most iconic "Batman: The Animated Series" creation, Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin).
Run rabbit RUN!! pic.twitter.com/bOin1fJy3V
— K🦇V (@Livingdead_kev) September 11, 2022
Through a combination of make-up and a real-life version of the show's classic jester costume, the cosplayer manages to deliver a surprisingly faithful take on the character, right down to the icy blue eyes. It's an impressive display of skill that accomplishes the challenging task of bringing the animated Harley Quinn to life.
Could the cosplayer bring other versions of Timm's Harley Quinn to life, as well?
As her impressive Harley Quinn photo suggests, the cosplayer is something of an expert in capturing the character's likeness. In fact, her Instagram profile is full of images where she poses as the "Batman: The Animated Series" incarnation of the character. While she often only uses the jester cowl and the facial makeup instead of a full Harley costume, the pictures are noteworthy since they show that @Livingdead_kev's approach allows her real-world Harley to be just as expressive as the animated Harley — which, as any fan of "Batman: The Animated Series" knows, is saying something.
Considering her obvious mastery of the classic Harley look, it's easy to start wondering how the cosplayer would fare with other versions of the character, such as Bruce Timm's yellow-and-green Harley Quinn redesign on Amazon Prime Video's "Batman: Caped Crusader." At the time of writing, @Livingdead_kev has yet to don this particular costume. Still, it's worth noting that one of her Instagram posts shows her wearing a similar hairstyle and glasses as seen in another image she shares of the show's Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung), so who knows? She might eventually devote more attention to this new incarnation of the psychiatrist-turned-supervillain as well.
