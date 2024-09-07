As Seen On TV: The 5 Worst Infomercial Products You Never Bought

Apparently, back in the late 1980s, consumers didn't feel like they had enough options for at-home haircuts. Enter the Flowbee, which, according to the product's official website — because it still exists! — is "the best vacuum haircutting system in the market." (One has to wonder how much competition there really is, but we digress.) Whether people used a dedicated Flowbee Mini Vac or just hooked the damn thing up to their own vacuums, the equipment would then allow someone to cut their hair using a piece of equipment called a "cutting head." The result looks absolutely bonkers, as you can see in the original ad from the late '80s.

Flowbees are one of the most famous examples of a "silly infomercial product," but in 2020, a major Hollywood superstar revealed he's been cutting his own hair with this dubious machine for decades. In late 2020, George Clooney told CBS Sunday Morning that he's been using a Flowbee on his own hair for over twenty years. "Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee," Clooney revealed. "It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers? Yeah, I still have it! My haircuts take literally two minutes." After confirming that his haircut is, in fact, a "Flowbee special, Clooney continued, "Yeah, that's Flowbee! Listen, man, it works. Now, you know ... I wouldn't do it to my wife." Clooney also said his haircuts with the device take "two minutes," so if it works for him, then that's great. You might not get the same result as an A-list movie star, though.