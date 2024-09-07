Whatever Happened To Sadie Robertson After Duck Dynasty?

One big reason why Sadie Robertson Huff hasn't been as visible as she was during the "Duck Dynasty" heyday is that she's been busy raising a family. Robertson Huff, who married fellow social media personality Christian Huff at her parents' home in November 2019, gave birth to their first child, Honey James Huff, on May 11, 2021.

One year later, Robertson Huff posted an image on her Instagram account in which she held photos taken from an ultrasound scan, revealing that she was pregnant with the couple's second child. "A miracle is in motion," read the image's caption. Their second daughter, Haven, was born via C-section on May 22, 2023. Haven's birth was far less challenging than the one faced by Honey James; Robertson Huff revealed on a 2021 podcast that her firstborn's shoulder became stuck in the birth canal.

Doctors extracted Honey but discovered that she wasn't breathing. "They were about to take her to the NICU, and she just starting breathing on her own — like, they gave her a little oxygen that they had there and then she just did it on her own," recalled Robertson Huff on her podcast (via Today.com).