A Young Sheldon Actor's Daughter Reveals Why She's 'The Luckiest Nepo Baby Ever'

There's nothing sweeter than a family that gets along and actively adores one another, and it looks like Ed Begley Jr.'s brood is among that auspicious number. The "Young Sheldon," "Better Call Saul," "St. Elsewhere," and "This is Spinal Tap" star got high marks from his daughter, Hayden, who keeps an active account on TikTok.

In the post, Hayden Begley praises her father for being so entirely normal while also being awesome to his colleagues and fans. Using the caption "I am the luckiest nepo baby ever," she details how her father would be the same sort of person if he worked in another industry entirely. "I feel like I'm in a very unique situation where I don't have the stereotypical 'actor dad,'" the younger Begley says of her green-living pop. She notes the fact that he shops for his clothing at Costco, and even frequently forgets he's famous until he gets recognized in public. "We go outside, people recognize him, and he's just as shocked as they are to see him that he is that they know who he is," she added.

Hayden Begley has previously posted TikToks featuring her dad that praises him for his loving devotion to her and the rest of the family. It turns out that affection also extends to the film community and his coworkers.