A Young Sheldon Actor's Daughter Reveals Why She's 'The Luckiest Nepo Baby Ever'
There's nothing sweeter than a family that gets along and actively adores one another, and it looks like Ed Begley Jr.'s brood is among that auspicious number. The "Young Sheldon," "Better Call Saul," "St. Elsewhere," and "This is Spinal Tap" star got high marks from his daughter, Hayden, who keeps an active account on TikTok.
@haydenbegley
#strangedarling #strangedarlingfilm #dad #actor #nepobaby #horrormovies #ilovemydad
In the post, Hayden Begley praises her father for being so entirely normal while also being awesome to his colleagues and fans. Using the caption "I am the luckiest nepo baby ever," she details how her father would be the same sort of person if he worked in another industry entirely. "I feel like I'm in a very unique situation where I don't have the stereotypical 'actor dad,'" the younger Begley says of her green-living pop. She notes the fact that he shops for his clothing at Costco, and even frequently forgets he's famous until he gets recognized in public. "We go outside, people recognize him, and he's just as shocked as they are to see him that he is that they know who he is," she added.
Hayden Begley has previously posted TikToks featuring her dad that praises him for his loving devotion to her and the rest of the family. It turns out that affection also extends to the film community and his coworkers.
Hayden and Ed Begley Jr. have teamed up on her TikTok
Hayden Begley revealed in her TikTok that her father's pride in and awe of his new film, "Strange Darling," has encouraged him to attend multiple screenings of it. She recounts that he accepted an invitation to attend a viewing party with the rest of the crew and the cast after emerging from a test screening. She said that he's seen the movie multiple times since then. When she asked him why he'd seen it so many times, Ed Begley Jr. told her that it was because "I am just so lucky to be a part of something so beautiful and so great." Her emotional reaction to the statement definitely shows this isn't about his ego, but entirely about his pride in how the movie came out, as well as his pride in his work and his colleagues.
She isn't just proud of her dad for his acting: he has a long legacy in the world of environmental and climate activism. Hayden Begley has teamed up with her father on her TikTok numerous times to encourage young people to use public transportation and do other things to improve the environment. "Once I realized I had built somewhat of a platform, I wanted to use it for good and try to put a good message out there besides just my funny family's antics," Hayden Begley explained to The Hollywood Reporter about their collaboration. "I feel like a lot of people don't talk about in L.A. Public transportation lowers your carbon footprint by around 45 percent if you take it regularly. It's an immediate climate solution we have at our disposal."
Whether it's acting, saving the planet, or just plain making people smile, it looks like the Begley family legacy is well-secured.