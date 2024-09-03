Big Brother 26 Week 7 Spoilers: POV Winner Causes Absolute Chaos

Contains spoilers for "Big Brother" Week 7

Thursday brought a great sea change to the "Big Brother" house when Tucker was finally voted out of the domicile despite being Head of House just two weeks before. That knocks the number of occupants down to 10, but that doesn't mean the drama's gotten weaker, even though the bombshell-providing Tucker is no more.

With Tucker's ouster and T'Kor's reign as Head of House coming to an end, it was time for a new Head to be elected. The group played "What Came First," which resulted in a quick-thinking Quinn nailing the competition. His picks for elimination were Angela, Rubina, and Kimo, but the Power of Veto competition quickly tossed a wrench into his plans to get rid of Angela. In an as-of-yet unaired competition, Leah captured the duke.

That led to a drama-filled veto ceremony in which Leah announced that she was going to use her Veto to keep Angela, even though Quinn presumed from their pre-meeting discussion that she wasn't going to use the Veto at all. His fear was of whom he thinks could be pulled into the competition's final weeks. Leah simply replied that she was playing her own game, which required keeping Angela an active participant in the house. Unfortunately, the person Quinn picked to replace Angela for possible eviction could do him a whole lot of damage to his own game if it goes through.