What Is Energon: The Transformers' Power Source, Explained
While some Transformers are more powerful than others in the pecking order, they all need fuel to shapeshift, battle, and get from A to B. While gasoline and other types of material can do the job to some degree, a substance known as Energon is the main juice that powers these robotic aliens. With that in mind, what is it, and why is it so important to all Transformers?
Energon takes many forms, ranging from crystal to gas, but the Cybertronian machines mainly use it as a plasma-like liquid fuel. The original "Transformers" cartoon series introduces Energon as a simple source of energy that's key to the robots' survival. The series' pilot, "More Than Meets the Eye," sees the Decepticons travel to Earth and pillage a power station, converting its energy into Energon, before placing it into cube-like containers to take away with them. After that, it plays a big part in the battle between the villains and the heroic Autobots.
That said, Energon has become so much more throughout the years, with other forms of Transformers media expanding on the concept to make it even more central to Cybertronian culture. As such, it's taken on more forms and purposes, but regardless of its incarnation, it's pivotal to the machines' survival.
The evolution of Energon
The Transformers franchise has retconned and repurposed ideas throughout the years, including those related to Energon. Despite being unveiled as a Decepticon creation in the 1st episode of the original "Transformers" animated series, the show eventually abandons this idea to reveal that it's an Autobot invention dating back millions of years. Still, who ever cared about attention to detail in a cartoon about robot carnage?
Over time, however, Energon evolved to become the lifeblood of everything Cybertron-related. The planet's resident robots use it as their food and to power their weapons, including Optimus Prime's axe and Megatron's mace. It's also the blood that flows through the machines' bodies, and it's used as the planet's main currency.
However, there are different levels to Energon. For example, while any energy can be processed to create it, the truest version emanates from the Cybertronian god Primus. Meanwhile, there's a darker alternative that originates from the evil deity Unicron. The latter Energon is more corrupt, is typically used by the most powerful Decepticons, and boasts cool powers, such as the ability to raise the dead. These Energon variations are better than the everyday kind that any old robot can create, but it's all important to the Cybertronians.
