What Is Energon: The Transformers' Power Source, Explained

While some Transformers are more powerful than others in the pecking order, they all need fuel to shapeshift, battle, and get from A to B. While gasoline and other types of material can do the job to some degree, a substance known as Energon is the main juice that powers these robotic aliens. With that in mind, what is it, and why is it so important to all Transformers?

Energon takes many forms, ranging from crystal to gas, but the Cybertronian machines mainly use it as a plasma-like liquid fuel. The original "Transformers" cartoon series introduces Energon as a simple source of energy that's key to the robots' survival. The series' pilot, "More Than Meets the Eye," sees the Decepticons travel to Earth and pillage a power station, converting its energy into Energon, before placing it into cube-like containers to take away with them. After that, it plays a big part in the battle between the villains and the heroic Autobots.

That said, Energon has become so much more throughout the years, with other forms of Transformers media expanding on the concept to make it even more central to Cybertronian culture. As such, it's taken on more forms and purposes, but regardless of its incarnation, it's pivotal to the machines' survival.