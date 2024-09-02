Wolfs Movie Review: A Dull, Uninspired Action Comedy With Zero Surprises [VENICE 2024]

Austin Abrams is the unexpected star of the show as Kid, the sex worker who's not actually a sex worker, just a college student trying to do a solid for a drug-dealing classmate who got in way over his head. He steals the spotlight from Clooney and Pitt, which is traditionally not an easy thing to do. Abrams' comedy skills are a delightful surprise — he runs like a giant inflatable arm-flailing tube man who just watched about six hours of parkour videos on Youtube while doing lines of coke, and his laboriously detailed motel monologue is a standout moment of the film. The whole rival assassin schtick is least grating when they're bouncing it off of him, as he softens them both and creates a protective instinct that gives them both some discernible character.

That's another major issue of the film: In trying to highlight how similar the two fixers are to one another, "Wolfs" neglects to imbue them with any defining qualities to distinguish one from the other. And furthermore, their taciturn behavior, tendency to speak only in grunts, and unwillingness to share any personal details about themselves makes them something even less interesting than mirror images of one another — they're little more than empty vessels. George Clooney and Brad Pitt may have generational talent when it comes to screen presence and charisma, but it holds little value when placed in the service of characters as underdeveloped and dull as these two. And the roles are so securely in their wheelhouse that both actors seem to forget that they might need to be the ones to add depth or nuance to the characters, that there was once a time when they didn't just sleepwalk through film performances but actually act.

And let's get real, the oldie stuff is a little played out. All their little grunts and Advil-popping exploits makes them feel like they're auditioning for a spy version of "Grumpy Old Men" — something that is slightly undercut by the fact that George Clooney and Brad Pitt look like ... well, George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Their particular brand of masculinity also probably would have played better about a decade and a half ago. As it stands, their whole tough guy routine comes across as tired and somewhat lazy.