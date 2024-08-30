Afraid Review: Aimless AI Horror

The good news, arguably the best news when it comes to the whole film, is that the cast is made up of actors we as an audience generally like watching. We believe John Cho as the devoted dad who's suspicious of his new clients; we believe Katherine Waterston as the loving mother who wants a little more for herself; and Lukita Maxwell is convincing as the teenage girl caught in a high school mess. Even the youngest Pike children, Preston (Wyatt Lindner) and Cal (Isaac Bae), have something relatable and emotionally honest in their eyes. It all adds to the sense of potential lurking in the film's setup, which makes it all the more frustrating when things fall apart.

So, what exactly goes wrong? The issue is twofold, and it starts with the film's pacing. "Afraid" runs a brisk 84 minutes, which in horror usually feels like a good thing, but so much of the film is built on conversations about what's scary instead of focusing on actual scares that even those 84 minutes start to drag a little. When Chris Weitz is able to settle his film into a nice atmosphere of tension and play with the strangeness of the horror elements, it mostly works, but those moments feel few and far between in a film that goes by this fast.

Then there's the bigger issue: by the third act, "Afraid" seems to lose track of the kind of horror movie it wants to be. Are we watching a film about an evil AI? Is the AI supernatural? Is there some larger cabal of human influence at work in the story? What's AIA's goal, anyway? The film rushes and stumbles on its way to try to answer all of these questions at once, and in the process answers none of them, building things to an ending that's at best convoluted and at worst nonsensical. There are so many loose ends, strange dangling elements, and plot contrivances that appear out of nowhere that you can't help but wonder if the film is so short because half the movie was left on a hard drive somewhere.

When it's working, "Afraid" plays as a standard issue, decently plotted piece of horror filmmaking populated by a likable cast and a couple of interesting ideas. The trouble is that the film is really only working about 40% of the time at best, leaving the rest an exercise in messy, frustrating sci-fi horror that's all about ideas, but not about making any actual point.

"Afraid" is now in theaters.