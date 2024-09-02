Game Of Thrones: The Real Reason Arya Stark Killed The Night King

There's a valid argument to be made that Arya Stark killing the Night King makes very little sense — and actually, we'll get to that in just a moment — but Maisie Williams told Entertainment Weekly in the aftermath of the episode that she stands by the twist. "It was so unbelievably exciting," Williams told the outlet in April 2019, saying she was incredibly worried about how it would be received.

"But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn't deserve it," she continued. "The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that's so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, 'Well, [the villain] couldn't have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.' You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, 'Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn't it?'"

Williams went on to justify the entire thing by discussing a moment in the episode, titled "The Long Night," where Arya reunites with Carice van Houten's Melisandre after last encountering the Red Priestess in Season 3. In that episode, Melisandre tells Arya she will "shut many eyes forever," and in "The Long Night," she reminds Arya that that includes "blue eyes" — like the Night King. "When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I've been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White," the actress said. "It all comes down to this one very moment. It's also unexpected and that's what this show does. So then I was like, 'F**k you Jon, I get it.'"