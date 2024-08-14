The Jeepers Creepers Theory That Proves The Demon Is Not The Big Bad, Explained

As horror film franchises go, Jeepers Creepers is as straightforward as they come. It revolves around a truly unique monster called the Creeper – a hulking killer who initially comes across as a rural maniac with folk horror aesthetics but soon turns out to be a winged demon who wakes up every 23 years to hunt people and eat select body parts to renew its own. The Creeper is an effective villain who might end up on a list of the scariest movie monsters of all time one of these days. Everything from its devilish appearance to its gruesome modus operandi codes the character as irredeemably evil. But what if the Creeper isn't the first film's greatest villain?

According to a theory posited by TikTok user @itscamj_dablacksheep, the Creeper is actually just a servant, though obviously an extremely terrifying and powerful one. The story's real villain is none other than Jezelle Gay Hartman (Patricia Belcher), the worrying psychic who warns Darry (Justin Long) and Trish Jenner (Gina Philips) of the Creeper's true nature. Jezelle appears to act as the Big Good of the first Jeepers Creepers movie, constantly seeking to warn people of the Creeper's various abilities and eccentricities before it's too late. However, this theory suggests that Jezelle is actually just toying with the other human characters ... because she's the one who summoned the Creeper after her community shunned her, and she's the one who controls its murderous actions.