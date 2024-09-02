This Dark Family Matters Theory Makes Carl Winslow Sitcom's Most Tragic Dad

"Family Matters" seems like a happy-go-lucky series in which the grayest cloud on the horizon arrives in the form of the perpetually annoying and recently resurrected Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). But TikTok creator @ConfusedBreakfast has a bleak theory about Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson) that creates an ever-branching reality involving multiple franchises.

The idea marries together multiple characters played by Reginald VelJohnson into a single man. Starting with his unnamed rookie cop in "Ghostbusters," it posits that he's so traumatized by the apocalyptic events of the film that he shoots a young man while on duty. Though New York City clears him of any wrongdoing, he decides to leave policing behind and take on an assumed name, becoming Gus — the limo driver who becomes an accessory to the exploits of "Crocodile Dundee." At Dundee's encouragement, Gus rejoins the police force. He goes to Los Angeles, becoming Al Powell. As Al, he buys a lot of Twinkies — an obsession of founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — and while he says they're all for his pregnant wife, he's not wearing a wedding ring.

Post-Nakatomi Tower, Al gets no credit for his heroics, and the act of killing another innocent causes him to suffer a psychological breakdown. While incarcerated in a mental institution, he envisions a perfect life for himself as a lovable cop named Carl Winslow. In Chicago, he's far from either coast, where he was publicly shamed and humiliated, and is instead loved and respected by his community. But that reality begins to break down when Urkel arrives on the scene — the spitting image of the boy he killed back in New York.