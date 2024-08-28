Who Voices The Camel In Geico's Hump Day Commercial?
Geico's "Hump Day" ad is a classic — but who voices the camel? You might be surprised to learn that it's Chris Sullivan, who's best known for his performance on the hit NBC drama "This Is Us."
During an interview in August of 2019, Sullivan revealed that, yes, he voices the camel in the 2013 commercial. "Now the audience lights up," Sullivan laughed after he was asked about his voice performance, poking fun at the fact that the people watching his interview live seemed way more interested in his role as a camel than his turn on "This Is Us" as Toby, love interest to Chrissy Metz's character Kate Pearson. "I went to four years of theater school," Sullivan continued. "I studied at the Oxford School of Drama. And the thing that the most people in the world have seen me in is the voice of the camel. Which I don't mind! I don't mind! We should have opened with that!" Joking about an upcoming Emmys ceremony, Sullivan even quipped that perhaps he should bring a camel as his date for the red carpet.
So besides the Geico camel ad, where have you seen — or heard, as the case may be — Sullivan before? Whether you're a fan of "This Is Us" or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've definitely seen Sullivan's work before.
Chris Sullivan has been acting for years — and has a
After getting his start in local theater in Chicago, Chris Sullivan got his big break on the small screen thanks to "The Knick" — Stephen Soderbergh's medical drama that ran on Cinemax from 2014 to 2015 — as Tom Cleary, but his role as Toby on "This Is Us" definitely helped him reach a much bigger audience. The family drama, which centered around the Pearsons, ran from 2016 to 2022 and spanned 6 seasons and over 100 episodes, and Sullivan was a vital part of the show as the first husband to Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz). Not only did Sullivan's role on "This Is Us" gain him even more fame and acclaim, but he also picked up two Emmy nods for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.
Aside from "This Is Us," Sullivan has appeared on shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Americans," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "The Good Fight," and he's appeared in two separate MCU projects — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (as Taserface) and the animated Disney+ series "What If...?" (reprising his role as Taserface in a vocal performance). Clearly, he's come a long way from voicing a CGI camel in an insurance commercial.
If you want to watch Sullivan's performance on "This Is Us," the entire series is streaming on Netflix and Hulu.