Who Voices The Camel In Geico's Hump Day Commercial?

Geico's "Hump Day" ad is a classic — but who voices the camel? You might be surprised to learn that it's Chris Sullivan, who's best known for his performance on the hit NBC drama "This Is Us."

During an interview in August of 2019, Sullivan revealed that, yes, he voices the camel in the 2013 commercial. "Now the audience lights up," Sullivan laughed after he was asked about his voice performance, poking fun at the fact that the people watching his interview live seemed way more interested in his role as a camel than his turn on "This Is Us" as Toby, love interest to Chrissy Metz's character Kate Pearson. "I went to four years of theater school," Sullivan continued. "I studied at the Oxford School of Drama. And the thing that the most people in the world have seen me in is the voice of the camel. Which I don't mind! I don't mind! We should have opened with that!" Joking about an upcoming Emmys ceremony, Sullivan even quipped that perhaps he should bring a camel as his date for the red carpet.

So besides the Geico camel ad, where have you seen — or heard, as the case may be — Sullivan before? Whether you're a fan of "This Is Us" or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've definitely seen Sullivan's work before.