Marvel Approves Of A TikTok Creator's X-Men-Inspired Outfits (For A Good Reason)
Creativity definitely attracts attention, and TikTokers have been dragging eyeballs in and helping to get fans hyped about projects for a few years now. One way these social media users have been standing out is through cosplay, and when someone puts a new twist on the concept, they can get some love from industry titans such as Marvel.
So it goes with @lexwipp, who specializes in creating outfits for those who want to closet cosplay, or wear professional business suits to work that, thanks to color coordination, cut and fits, are secretly a tribute to their favorite characters. The wardrobe choices are sleek and professional — and definitely worth noticing. Whether she's paying tribute to Wolverine with a yellow dress bearing black details or she's sporting a green turtleneck in tribute to Rogue, they're all attractive and well-thought-out sartorial choices.
@lexwipp recently attracted the attention of Marvel in a big way. The company replied to her second video of outfits inspired by the "X-Men" movies, TV series, and comics by saying, "[R]eady for battle (aka monday meetings)." The TikToker seemed shocked and pleased by Marvel's sudden appearance in her comments section, replying "MARVEL WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE" with a crying emoji.
But this isn't the only time @lexwipp has gotten attention for her outfits — as a matter of fact, she's created office wear cosplays for other characters.
@lexwipp attends conventions and has a healthily-growing Tik Tok
@lexwipp
Only right to do the Justice League after The Avengers. Marvel may have DC beat when it comes to movies, but DC comics are better. justiceleague ootd ootw fashion officeoutfit outfitinspo fyp♬ Justice League (Main Theme) - Movie Sounds Unlimited
@lexwipp has definitely managed to make a cottage industry of her success on TikTok. She's created office outfits based on "The Avengers," "Sailor Moon," and the board game "Clue," among other properties. She also posts lifestyle videos and advice videos and interacts with her followers when they have questions. She also does traditional cosplay. Some of her videos feature her cat, and many also target millennials. While she hasn't done Disney Bounding yet, she's definitely managed to carve out a new space for herself in that world. Overall, her account offers well-balanced diet that's irresistible to geeky young women like her.
All of that posting has paid off, as @lexwipp now has over 15 million likes on her accounts. She sports over 557,000 followers. She also occasionally attends conventions, cosplaying a variety of characters. While this may be the first time Marvel has noticed her, it's clear she has a bright future ahead of her, and might just become the cosplay queen of the TikTok set.