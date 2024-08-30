Marvel Approves Of A TikTok Creator's X-Men-Inspired Outfits (For A Good Reason)

Creativity definitely attracts attention, and TikTokers have been dragging eyeballs in and helping to get fans hyped about projects for a few years now. One way these social media users have been standing out is through cosplay, and when someone puts a new twist on the concept, they can get some love from industry titans such as Marvel.

So it goes with @lexwipp, who specializes in creating outfits for those who want to closet cosplay, or wear professional business suits to work that, thanks to color coordination, cut and fits, are secretly a tribute to their favorite characters. The wardrobe choices are sleek and professional — and definitely worth noticing. Whether she's paying tribute to Wolverine with a yellow dress bearing black details or she's sporting a green turtleneck in tribute to Rogue, they're all attractive and well-thought-out sartorial choices.

@lexwipp recently attracted the attention of Marvel in a big way. The company replied to her second video of outfits inspired by the "X-Men" movies, TV series, and comics by saying, "[R]eady for battle (aka monday meetings)." The TikToker seemed shocked and pleased by Marvel's sudden appearance in her comments section, replying "MARVEL WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE" with a crying emoji.

But this isn't the only time @lexwipp has gotten attention for her outfits — as a matter of fact, she's created office wear cosplays for other characters.