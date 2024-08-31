The One Thing About Despicable Me's Gru That Makes No Sense

We bet Illumination thought they were so smart. We bet that they thought they could shake their jabbering little, banana-obsessed minions at us and we wouldn't see one of the most egregious plot holes and inconsistencies in their billion-dollar franchise happening in every single film. Well guess again, folks! Not even an earworm-level Pharrell song can drown out a huge issue involving the franchise's leading villain-turned-hero, Gru (Steve Carrell), that doesn't make a lick of sense. That's right — we're talking about how his age varies throughout the "Despicable Me" timeline.

After four films and two spin-offs (the latest being the generally well-received "Despicable Me 4"), one dedicated viewer of the "Despicable Me" franchise took to the internet to highlight just how bonkers the films have been in handling the age of Carrell's turtleneck-loving legend, and the results will astound you (maybe). U/charladoo on r/Movies argues that Gru and his age have moved all over the place since he made his big screen debut in 2010, and the study that was conducted to confirm it certainly deserves some recognition.

"In the first 'Despicable Me' when Gru is adopting the girls it says that he was born in 1960 which would put his age at 64. In 'Despicable me 4' it says he is in the high school class of 1985, assuming he was 17 when he graduated from high school then he would put his age at 57." The math mix-up doesn't stop there either. Thanks to a classic '80s song, we see Gru's age continue to flit about through the rest of the films.