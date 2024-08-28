The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Amityville Horror

Now considered one of the most compelling and atmospheric horror films of the 1970s, "The Amityville Horror" tells the allegedly true (although how true is up for debate) story of a family that moves into a house possessed by the malevolent spirits of those who had been murdered there years earlier. The film wasn't well-received by critics of the time; Roger Ebert wrote of it, "We watch two hours of people being frightened and dismayed, and we ask ourselves ... what for? If it's real, let it have happened to them. Too bad, Lutzes! If it's made up, make it more entertaining. If they can't make up their minds ... why should we?"

Despite this, "The Amityville Horror" was incredibly popular with audiences, becoming one of the highest-grossing horror films in history at the time. Its success spawned a seemingly endless series of sequels and remakes — some better than others — and the story of the house in Amityville is now an enduring part of pop culture. But it's been 45 years since "The Amityville Horror" came out, and although it remains as robust as ever in cinematic history, we've lost many of the actors who made it such a popular film. Of the main cast, only James Brolin, Don Stroud, and Helen Shaver are still with us.