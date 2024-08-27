Every Season Of The Boys Ranked

For some time it looked like Marvel Studios and DC Films would fight over comic book adaptation supremacy, until Prime Video threw down a superhero challenge of its own. Going against the grain in an offensive but brilliantly original fashion was "The Boys," the show that turned heroes into villains and the idea of super-powered people in a real world into the stuff of nightmares.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) leading a team of rough-around-the-edges whistleblowers against the establishment and the costumed crimefighters it's been pushing out has deservedly become one of the most watched shows on the Amazon streaming service. But even with the incredible talent of Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid, to name a few, just which season of this uncouth adventure is the best of the bunch?

Picking through the bones of this comic book story that's anything but family-friendly, we've ranked each chapter of "The Boys" from worst to best. Where can you put the season that had The Deep's massive whaling accident? How does Butcher's mental breakdown fare against the arrival of Stormfront? And can any other show top the Termite taking one bump too many in the very first episode? Put the kettle on, grab a cup of tea, and enjoy our ranking of "The Boys," Seasons 1-4, that contains absolutely no swearing. Honest.