Who Is Fartbuckle? The Tragic Story That's Making TikTok Cry, Explained

While celebrities like Joe Manganiello and Chris Pine have encouraged everyone to play "Dungeons & Dragons," TikTok might be the platform that ultimately ends up selling the roleplaying game to the mainstream masses. For that, we have to thank Fartbuckle, a goblin whose heroics have turned him into an internet sensation — and made people cry.

As documented by TikTok user @Senpapi.Gabe, Fartbuckle's backstory is shrouded in mystery, but we know that the goblin likes ladybugs as they have some connection to his mysterious home world. Unfortunately, Fartbuckle might not get a chance to share more information about his background, as he sacrificed his own life to save a D&D party from a deadly crystal while uttering the words, "Fartbuckle save friends. Fartbuckle is happy." Cue the waterworks.

The heartwarming story of friendship, bravery, and sacrifice is enough to tug at anyone's heartstrings. As such, Fartbuckle's actions will undoubtedly be immortalized in the realm of fantasy roleplaying games for generations to come. However, Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover acknowledging the goblin has also helped spread awareness for his heroic story.