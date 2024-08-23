Who Is Fartbuckle? The Tragic Story That's Making TikTok Cry, Explained
While celebrities like Joe Manganiello and Chris Pine have encouraged everyone to play "Dungeons & Dragons," TikTok might be the platform that ultimately ends up selling the roleplaying game to the mainstream masses. For that, we have to thank Fartbuckle, a goblin whose heroics have turned him into an internet sensation — and made people cry.
As documented by TikTok user @Senpapi.Gabe, Fartbuckle's backstory is shrouded in mystery, but we know that the goblin likes ladybugs as they have some connection to his mysterious home world. Unfortunately, Fartbuckle might not get a chance to share more information about his background, as he sacrificed his own life to save a D&D party from a deadly crystal while uttering the words, "Fartbuckle save friends. Fartbuckle is happy." Cue the waterworks.
The heartwarming story of friendship, bravery, and sacrifice is enough to tug at anyone's heartstrings. As such, Fartbuckle's actions will undoubtedly be immortalized in the realm of fantasy roleplaying games for generations to come. However, Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover acknowledging the goblin has also helped spread awareness for his heroic story.
Childish Gambino responds to the Fartbuckle TikTok sensation
After the story of Fartbuckle's heroics captured the hearts and imaginations of TikTokers worldwide, a user called @tumbleweed2319 made an animated video chronicling the goblin's story, set to the tune of Childish Gambino's heart-wrenching rock ballad "Lithonia." The video has amassed over nine million views at the time of this writing, and it inspired Donald Glover to make his own short clip.
@donaldglover
he fought until the end. #fartbuckle #dnd
Glover's eight-second video, which can be viewed on his TikTok account, depicts a simple drawing of a guy sitting down and looking sad as "Lithonia" plays. The accompanying caption reads, "he fought until the end," referencing Fartbuckle's heartbreaking demise. Needless to say, it seems that the musician is happy about his song inspiring a viral "Dungeons & Dragons" trend.
Now that Fartbuckle is a widespread success story, it would be interesting to see him in the "Dungeon & Dragons" movie sequel that might still happen if the stars align. Still, if being a TikTok sensation who makes people cry is the only legacy he leaves behind, that's cool as well.
If you enjoyed this article, check out things only adults notice in "Dungeons & Dragons."