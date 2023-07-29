Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Sequel May Happen, But There's A Catch

Although no one particularly asked for it, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was one of the year's biggest surprises, with Chris Pine leading a ragtag group of adventurers through Faerûn. Despite critics and "D&D" players loving the movie, Paramount has remained quiet on a sequel. A recent update may serve as a beacon of hope for those hoping to travel back to Neverwinter, but it all relies on the budget.

During a recent sitdown with Variety, Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, revealed that he isn't ruling out a sequel to "Honor Among Thieves," but said if that were to happen, "We've got to figure out a way to make it for less." Despite earning over $200 million at the box office, the "Dungeons & Dragons" movie will end up losing money for Paramount, proving that even having a star like Pine leading the way doesn't secure financial success.

Paramount's weariness to give "Honor Among Thieves" a sequel stems from the company's new focus on its proven IPs after an up-and-down 2023. However, despite the movie not being the success they hoped for, the studio has already greenlit a "Dungeons & Dragons" TV series for Paramount+, so more adventures are on the way. Still, we'd love to see a true sequel to "Honor Among Thieves."