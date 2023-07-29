Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Sequel May Happen, But There's A Catch
Although no one particularly asked for it, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was one of the year's biggest surprises, with Chris Pine leading a ragtag group of adventurers through Faerûn. Despite critics and "D&D" players loving the movie, Paramount has remained quiet on a sequel. A recent update may serve as a beacon of hope for those hoping to travel back to Neverwinter, but it all relies on the budget.
During a recent sitdown with Variety, Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, revealed that he isn't ruling out a sequel to "Honor Among Thieves," but said if that were to happen, "We've got to figure out a way to make it for less." Despite earning over $200 million at the box office, the "Dungeons & Dragons" movie will end up losing money for Paramount, proving that even having a star like Pine leading the way doesn't secure financial success.
Paramount's weariness to give "Honor Among Thieves" a sequel stems from the company's new focus on its proven IPs after an up-and-down 2023. However, despite the movie not being the success they hoped for, the studio has already greenlit a "Dungeons & Dragons" TV series for Paramount+, so more adventures are on the way. Still, we'd love to see a true sequel to "Honor Among Thieves."
John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein want to level up a sequel
If Paramount eventually decides to give "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" a sequel, there's one thing they need to do: make sure John Francis Dailey and Jonathan Goldstein are back behind the camera.
In an interview with Polygon, Daley said, "It was never our intention when we came on board this film to make a franchise," adding that this would've distracted him and Goldstein from delivering the best possible product. He referred to this as a huge mistake plenty of studios have recently made. However, the duo already has plenty of ideas in mind. "I think probably the owlbear would make a repeat appearance, because that's certainly a favorite," Goldstein said, teasing even more monsters. "I think a lot of people on social media were hungry for a beholder, and they probably deserve a beholder if there's a sequel. But beyond that, it's all really just gonna come from what's the most compelling story to tell."
The duo reassured fans that the loveable party would return if "Honor Among Thieves" got a sequel. Daley said he'd love to see the characters level up and gain new abilities relating to their tabletop classes. Goldstein noted it would allow them to explore the "D&D" world further and get into the plot quicker rather than spending time introducing new characters. Either way, the directors would love to return for a sequel, so the ball is in Paramount's court.