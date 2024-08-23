The Wild Reason Star Trek: The Next Generation Replaced Lieutenant Commander Argyle

"Star Trek" fans are some of the most loyal science fiction fans out there, so when characters disappear or crew members change actors, there's always an outcry. But one actor allegedly tried to convince "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fans to make a new Enterprise crew member a cult favorite by soliciting fan mail from them. The end result was indignation. Viewers didn't like to be told who to root for, and the show's producers were surprised to receive letters praising the character before he even hit the syndicated airwaves.

This tale comes from "Memories of the Future, Volume 1," Wil Wheaton's collected book of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode recaps. In it, he recalls that the producers were planning on making Lieutenant Commander Argyle (Biff Yeager) the Enterprise-D's recurring engineer. While Argyle shows up in two episodes and seems to be set to become a part of the crew, he disappears without explanation and is replaced by Lieutenant Logan (Vyto Ruginis) and then Lieutenant Commander Leland T. Lynch (Walker Boone) before Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton) is promoted to the position at the start of season 2.

Wheaton said that he heard this happened because of some alleged behind-the-scenes controversy. Producers had planned to keep Argyle on board if fan reaction was good, but then they got those confusing letters. On top of that, other fans complained that they had been subjected to a mail-in campaign lobbying them to ask for more Argyle. Wheaton admits his memory might be faulty, but states in the book he thinks Yeager and his people were the ones behind the campaign, which led to Yeager's dismissal. Although the character doesn't have a long shelf life, he still had an impact on the "Next Generation" world.