Star Trek: What Is The Picard Maneuver?

Plenty of Star Trek captains perform brave or cunning battle operations to cement themselves in Starfleet Academy. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) beat the Kobayashi Maru, and in another timeline, his own father, George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth) gave his own life to save those fleeing the USS Kelvin. When it comes to the timeline of the enigmatic Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" though, a clever tactic came back to haunt him in ways he never imagined when he was forced to revisit his own maneuver during Season 1, Episode 9 — "The Battle." The Picard maneuver sees Jean-Luc play a game of warp-speed chicken of sorts, when the USS Stargazer (his vessel at the time) goes into high warp speed directly in front of an enemy ship, screwing with the opponent's sensors.

As a result, the Ferengi ship detected what appeared to be two of the same vessel on their scanners, when it was actually Picard and his crew appearing faster than the enemy could recognize. The Ferengi incorrectly fired upon the wrong signal, allowing the Stargazer to outsmart and overpower their attackers. The brave captain even created a variation of this years later on "Picard." This seemingly revered battle strategy wasn't perfect though, and it was only when Jean-Luc fell victim to some good old fashioned mind control that one of his own crew found a flaw in his legendary maneuver.