The Origin Of Star Trek's Riker Chair Maneuver, According To Jonathan Frakes

Throughout the history of Star Trek, franchise icons have made characters their own in the most subtle of ways. It's in the confused head tilt of Brent Spiner as Data, the stop and start speeches from William Shatner as Captain Kirk, and most recently, in Doug Jones' gentle hands waving behind him as Saru on "Star Trek: Discovery." In the case of Jonathan Frakes as Commander Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," his iconic mannerisms, specifically how he sits down, are among the things you'll notice after watching the show more than once. Now dubbed by fans as the Riker Chair Maneuver, Picard's loyal number two would sit down on the Enterprise's seats like he was straddling a horse, swinging his leg over the back rest before parking himself down for a meeting with the captain or crew.

Due to a back injury from moving furniture when he was an up-and-coming actor, Frakes adjusted to the numerous takes of having to sit down and stand up on the Enterprise by swinging his leg over. Alternatively, he even leaned on chairs if the chance was there, and it's now become a staple of the series. "That started in Ten Forward because the backs of the chairs were so low, it was easy," explained Frakes to IGN, referring to the Enterprise's rec and canteen area. "And then I thought, this is really a hotdog, a*****e thing to do. Nobody's going to let me do this. And then nobody stopped me!"