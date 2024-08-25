Heath Ledger's Death Explained: How Old The Actor Was When He Died

This article contains discussions of substance abuse and mental health.

Heath Ledger, the Australian native who became one of the most famous actors in the world before turning 30, died on January 22, 2008. Tragically, the actor was just 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Though it took (understandable) time for information to release about Ledger's passing, we now have a relatively clear understanding of what happened — or, really, as clear of one as is possible while respecting the late performer's privacy. On that day in January 2008, Ledger's massage therapist Diana Wolozin found the actor unresponsive in his apartment, and Wolozin subsequently called Ledger's friend, actress and fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen. Olsen's security guard reached Ledger's apartment before the authorities, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a later report in the New York Times, Ledger's death was due to a combination of prescription drugs in his system. In a statement provided to the New York Times by New York City's chief medical examiner at the time, "Mr. Heath Ledger died as the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine. We have concluded that the manner of death is accident, resulting from the abuse of prescription medications." In all likelihood, Ledger, who admitted to taking sleeping pills while playing difficult roles like the Joker in "The Dark Knight," simply took this combination by mistake.