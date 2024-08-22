AI Reveals What Harry Potter Characters Should Look Like Based On The Books

When the "Harry Potter" books were first released in 1997, they proved so unbelievably popular that it was no surprise a movie adaptation came shortly thereafter. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" debuted in theaters in 2001 and introduced filmgoers across the world to the magical world found in the books, bringing the story of the titular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) to life and giving the wizarding world a real feel. So did fans think that the cast of young actors combined with venerable British performers were a good representation of the characters they loved?

Sort of! Even after all these years, "Harry Potter" fans are still debating whether the actors, including Radcliffe, actually look like their literary counterparts. In November 2022, YouTuber Suraj Kukkipady put together a video — itself based on a BoredPanda article — featuring the actors from the super-successful film franchise next to AI-generated versions of what they should look like according to the original source material. Obviously, things change in adaptation, and sometimes, an actor's talent supersedes whether or not they perfectly match how the character is described in the books. Still, it's interesting to look at the AI versions of the characters and the actors and see how well they match — or, in some cases, how different they look.