Game Of Thrones Nude Scenes Created A Problem For Nathalie Emmanuel

Everyone who has even a passing familiarity with "Game of Thrones" knows that the series featured a ton of nudity, to the point where the term "sexposition" was created in reference to the HBO fantasy series' bare-it-all approach. So did the stars of "Game of Thrones" carry a sort of legacy with them about the fact that they got naked on the pop culture juggernaut? According to Nathalie Emmanuel, the answer is yes — sort of.

In a 2021 episode of the podcast "Make it Reign with Josh Smith," Emmanuel — who appeared as Missandei on the series from Season 3 until the eighth and final installment — said that her (relatively brief) nude scenes gave her a sort of reputation. "When I did 'Game of Thrones,' I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show," Emmanuel told Smith. "And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show."

Not only that, but Emmanuel said that she's had to push back against people over how much she's supposed to show on-screen. "I've had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that,' and I said, 'That's fine if you require that in the part; I don't feel comfortable doing that level of nudity," she revealed. "I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part.'"