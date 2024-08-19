Dany Trejo Revealed The Actor That Scares Him & You'll Never Guess Who It Is

Dany Trejo has been through the best and worst of times over the years. From a rough and tumble childhood to an adolescent alcohol and drug dependency to time spent in prison, he's faced down real fear and some tough characters and managed to live to talk about it. But there's one familiar Hollywood face who scares the actor just as much as life on the streets used to — John Cusack, of "Say Anything..." fame. The two worked together on "Con Air," and apparently Cusack made quite the impression on Trejo.

The story comes from an episode of How Did This Get Made, a podcast that explores Hollywood's biggest flops. Co-host Paul Scheer recalled the story during Episode 305. "When we had Danny Trejo on the show here (Episode 38), he said the most dangerous person that he encountered on that 'Con Air' plane was John Cusack,'" Scheer recounted for his co-hosts. "He said, 'That's the person I'm most afraid of ... because when you look in his eyes, he's got something that's crazy in there, and I don't trust it."

While it might seem like a far-fetched story, it's one Trejo backed up in a separate interview, proving that John Cusack just might be the kind of guy you don't want to mess with.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).