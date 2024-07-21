Are Danny Trejo's Machete Movies & Spy Kids Set In The Same Universe?
In 2010, Robert Rodriguez and Ethan Maniquis directed "Machete," an R-rated action exploitation film featuring Danny Trejo in the titular role. What many might not know is that "Machete" is connected to Rodriguez's "Spy Kids" franchise ... sort of. In those kid-friendly films, which dominated the 2000s, Trejo plays a character with the exact same name — although the "Spy Kids" flicks, of course, don't feature the gratuitous violence, language, and nudity of "Machete."
It has been a casual assumption that Rodriguez's "Machete" and "Spy Kids" films are set in the same universe, but that's not true. In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) from 2014, Rodriguez made it very clear: both films are set in alternate universes. In "Spy Kids," Machete is considered a friendly, helpful uncle, while in his solo films, he's depicted as a Mexican Federale on a mission of vengeance. Trejo isn't playing the same character in both, but rather alternate versions of him.
Rodriguez initially wrote the character of "Machete" in the '90s for Trejo, but the filmmaker explained in 2007 that he never go the opportunity to make that film (until years later). When it came time for "Spy Kids," Rodriguez decided to repurpose the character for the family-friendly adventure flick. After years passed, Rodriguez decided to give that hard-R version of the character a try. How that version came about is interesting, and even more complicated.
How Machete got his solo movie
After wrapping up the OG "Spy Kids" trilogy and directing "Sin City," Robert Rodriguez teamed up with Quentin Tarantino in 2007 for "Grindhouse," which was billed as double feature. Before each film, a series of fake trailers were presented from directors like Rob Zombie and Edgar Wright. Rodriguez decided to create one as well, for "Machete." The trailer proved to be a success, compelling Rodriguez to make a feature-length version of it in 2010.
Upon release, "Machete" became a sleeper hit, earning just over $46 million worldwide. Trejo, who went from being a prison inmate to an action star, was praised for his work in the film. It was clearly popular enough that a sequel titled "Machete Kills" manifested in 2013. It's not surprising that the character caught on, since Trejo believes Machete is as culturally relevant as Batman or Superman.
With "Machete," the "Spy Kids" saga got a bit complex. We know that Machete exists in both universes, but the R-rated film also featured actors from the "Spy Kids" flicks ... only not playing their child-friendly characters. Daryl Sabara, the actor who played Juni Cortez from the OG "Spy Kid" trilogy, starred in "Machete" as Julio, while Alexa PenaVega, who headlined as Carmen in "Spy Kids," showed up in "Machete Kills" as a character named KillJoy. Unfortunately, the future of the franchise is currently uncertain, though there were previously rumblings that a third film might happen.