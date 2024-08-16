Why Alison Brie Agreed To Glow's Nude Scenes, Explained

"GLOW" really changed Alison Brie's life, especially when it came to filming nude scenes. While speaking to Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine (via ET Online), Brie explained that she didn't have a problem getting naked on-screen for the first time for the wrestling-themed drama, but she also had some specific reasons for agreeing to shoot these revealing moments.

First of all, the show's creators made it clear from the get-go that the part of Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder involved nudity, so Brie knew what she was getting into from the start. Furthermore, she felt that there was an empowering quality to the scenes in question. "At that time, I just wanted to be on the show so much that I really didn't care," the actor said. "It was important that the show be a realistic portrayal of life in the way people live and the way they have sex. And also that our show be about every aspect of women's bodies, and women not being ashamed of their bodies."

Brie also believes that the nude scenes on "GLOW" weren't written to exploit the actors, so she felt comfortable doing them. What's more, she got to work with people who made her feel at ease.