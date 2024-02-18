Why Alison Brie's Full-Frontal Nude Scene In Somebody I Used To Know Is So Personal

"Somebody I Used to Know" is an especially intimate rom-com, in part because it was co-written by husband-and-wife team Alison Brie and Dave Franco under Franco's direction. "The whole thing just has us feeling nostalgic for when we first met," Franco told Indiewire.

The film stars Brie as Ally, a reality TV producer who finds herself in a tailspin when she loses her job. While visiting her hometown in Washington, Ally runs into her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis), on the weekend of his wedding. What unfolds is more complicated than a typical rom-com arc. Sean's partner, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), is a lot like Ally was 10 years prior — free-spirited, ambitious, and at risk of being creatively stifled by her relationship.

Another intimate detail about the movie? It features a full-frontal nude scene of Brie and Clemons gleefully streaking in a golf course. For Brie, the scene had very personal roots. "That was an early addition to the storyline because I had a real penchant for streaking in my college years," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "I kind of took a step away from that, but, in more recent years, I've gotten back into it."