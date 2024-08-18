Greetings From Atomville: The Weird AI-Made Horror Series You Can't Find On TV

Horror shows can be based on movies or books, or they can be completely original works. They can be good, bad, or middling. However, few of them are as truly strange as "Greetings from Atomville," a bite-size, multi-platform horror series about an unnerving place that you won't find on TV. Instead, it reveals its terrors across its accounts on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

"Greetings from Atomville" doesn't really bother to explain itself, but its events seem to take place in and around the titular Atomville. Many of the various AI-generated video clips are eerie, 1950s-style public announcements where masked figures inform the residents about various dangers lurking in the area and the draconian rules that people — such as they are — must obey to survive. Demonic Redboys, child-hunting Gluttons, violent tithe-collecting angels, and other entities plague the town. Occasionally, there's also a commercial for appropriately creepy places such as a meat purveyor that sources its meats locally and promises strange and unique cuts, or a company that reanimates your loved ones into malformed body part puzzles that would make doctors Victor Frankenstein and Herbert West step back in disgust.

Every Atomville resident is required to wear an unsettling mask that conceals or distorts their features from the age of 1 on pain of death. Concepts like "Creation Day" and greetings like "May Providence be with you all" turn up with little to no explanation. There's a strong implication that a mysterious Designer built the area and possibly its denizens, which is fitting considering the project's AI origins. The status report nature of the videos and their assumption that the viewer is perfectly aware of the outlandish concepts they discuss is a fascinating way to peek into the utterly unexplained.